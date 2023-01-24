Paul Mullin on target as Wrexham take top spot in the National League

Wrexham leap frogged Notts County to take top spot in the the Vanarama National League table after beating Gateshead 3-0.

Three second-half goals saw the Red Dragons reach the summit, while the home side remain stuck in the relegation zone.

Danny Elliott had a good chance for the hosts going through on goal, but his shot was saved at the near post by Mark Howard and the goalkeeper was forced into another fantastic save from a one-on-one with Adam Campbell.

Wrexham broke the deadlock in the 61st minute after a goalmouth scramble saw Tom O’Connor head the ball home and Ollie Palmer added a second just six minutes later, smashing the ball in on the rebound.

Paul Mullin got himself on the scoresheet in stoppage time, threading the ball into the middle of the goal to cap off a dominant second half for the visitors.

