Sport

Paul Mullin scores again as Wrexham ease to Dorking victory

25 Feb 2023 1 minute read
Paul Mullin. Photo Morgan Harlow PA Images

Paul Mullin extended his remarkable recent scoring run to seven goals in five National League games as Wrexham kept up the pressure on leaders Notts County with a 3-1 home win over Dorking.

The hosts went close in the early stages, with Elliot Lee’s ninth-minute header hitting the crossbar.

But Lee could not be denied three minutes later as he opened the scoring with a fine finish.

Wrexham’s top scorer Mullin made it 2-0 in the 41st minute, with Sam Dalby adding a third 10 minutes after the break.

Jimmy Muitt pulled a goal back for Dorking as he headed home in the 75th minute.

The win sees Wrexham move within two points of County, who take on Dagenham in the evening kick-off.

