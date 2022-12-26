Paul Mullin scores second-half hat-trick as Wrexham hammer 10-man Solihull Moors

Paul Mullin scored a second-half hat-trick as Wrexham maintained their Vanarama National League promotion push with a 5-0 home win over 10-man Solihull Moors.

Ollie Palmer broke the deadlock with a fierce drive just before the break and Mullin doubled the lead soon after the restart.

Moors midfielder Kyle Storer was sent off for a late challenge on Luke Young before Aaron Hayden made sure of the points with a third for Wrexham in the 72nd minute.

There was still time for Mullin to tap in a fourth following a rebound and the striker completed his personal three-goal haul with 11 minutes left as Wrexham kept up the pace behind leaders Notts County.

