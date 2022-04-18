Support our Nation today - please donate here
Sport

Paul Mullin’s brace helps Wrexham overpower Altrincham

18 Apr 2022 1 minute Read
Wrexham’s Racecourse Ground. Background picture by Markbarnes (CC BY-SA 3.0).

Wrexham overpowered Altrincham 4-0 before a season-best Racecourse crowd of 10,022.

Paul Mullin scored twice to take his goals tally for the season to 24, while Jordan Davies and Ollie Palmer were also on target before the break.

Davies smashed home the opener inside two minutes after Ben Tozer’s long throw had caused panic in the Altrincham area.

Wrexham then wrapped up the points with three goals in seven first-half minutes.

Mullin was left unmarked to head home a 28th-minute corner and soon rifled an unstoppable shot off the crossbar.

Palmer added another with a crisp finish from Reece Hall-Johnson’s pass, but second-placed Wrexham stay seven points behind National League leaders Stockport after Paddy Madden scored a dramatic stoppage-time winner as the National League leaders beat Solihull 1-0.

