Pelé congratulates Weah for being the next person after him to score a goal against Wales at a World Cup

Pelé has congratulated Timothy Weah for being the next person after himself to score against Wales at a World Cup.

United States forward Weah scored his debut goal in the World Cup in the 36th minute in the Americans’ 1-1 draw with Wales.

The last time Wales played at a World Cup in 1958 they were knocked out in the Quarter Finals by a 17-year-old Pelé.

Weah posted a photo of him celebrating the goal on Instagram and Pele congratulated him in the comments section.

“Congratulations. It was a beautiful goal. Keep dreaming, dreams come true,” Pelé wrote.

Weah responded to “Papa Pele” by thanking him for the “inspiring message.”

“It is such a blessing and an honor to receive such an inspiring message from The King himself,” Weah wrote. “Thank you for everything you´ve done for the world and us young black men. Grandes Abracos.”

Unlike in 1958, Wales went on to draw their match through a Gareth Bale penalty.

