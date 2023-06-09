People are all saying the same thing about Welsh Fire’s new kit

When The Hundred launched the new kits for the forthcoming season of the cricket tournament that has been a hit since it was launched two years ago, you couldn’t deny how colourful the new designs were.

Each team will be sporting fresh New Balance playing kits for 2023 when the tournament returns on August 1. The kits are made from and packaged in 100% recycled materials, and are also fully recyclable.

When a photo revealing the kits at the launch was released to the media and through The Hundred’s social media channels, fans of Welsh Fire were all agreed on one thing – it appears the designer of the Sophia Gardens based team had a little divine inspiration when creating the Fire’s new shirt.

On first appearance the kit looks like the Welsh Fire men’s and women’s teams will be consist of the most colourful trendy vicars cricket has ever seen.

This was a fact pointed out by on Twitter user Callum May who posted: ‘The new Hundred kits have been revealed and Welsh Fire are going to look like trendy vicars.’

Amusingly his tweet was replied to by Anglican priest Sarah Jones who posted: ‘I am the vicar where Sophia Gardens is located and where Welsh Fire are based. I look forward to meeting these new Ministry colleagues and to growing the parish 🤣🤣🤣’

I am the vicar where Sophia Gardens is located and where Welsh Fire are based. I look forward to meeting these new Ministry colleagues and to growing the parish 🤣🤣🤣 — Sarah Jones (@SarahJonestoo) June 6, 2023

Liking the new Welsh Fire replica kit 😁 pic.twitter.com/fPVx4tT9Xk — i dont like cricket , i love it ! (@lordloopin) June 6, 2023

Good to see Welsh Fire have turned to God . They need divine intervention . pic.twitter.com/EnPrye7jwC — i dont like cricket , i love it ! (@lordloopin) June 6, 2023



It would not be unfair to suggest that the Welsh Fire men’s and women’s team haven’t exactly lit up the tournament in the first two seasons of the competition, so maybe a little assistance from a higher power wouldn’t go amiss.

Let’s hope the players can foster some holy team spirit and altar course for a winning tournament. We’ll certainly be saying our prayers for a heavenly outcome.

Book tickets for The Hundred HERE

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

