People have spotted something very interesting in Welcome To Wrexham

The latest episodes of Welcome To Wrexham have cemented the show has one of the best things on television.

The docuseries which follows Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds on their personal journey buying a football club and the stories of people at the heart of the community, has become a must watch.

But have the latest episodes broadcast on Disney Plus in the UK and Hulu in the US served up something of a cheeky Easter egg? And we’re not talking of the chocolate kind.

The Easter egg in media terminology is a message, image, or feature hidden in software, a video game, a film, TV or another, usually electronic, medium. And fans believe they’ve uncovered a superb Easter egg on show for those with keen eyesight.

One of the key storylines this week is the struggles co-owners Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds, along with Wrexham’s strategic adviser Shaun Harvey and executive director Humphrey Ker, have faced trying to negotiate the purchase of Wrexham AFC’s Racecourse Ground.

The four were shown together on a Zoom call which illuminated the issues they were facing as they also readied plans for the renovation of the stadium’s KOP end.

However, a few eagle-eyed fans were momentarily distracted by something that was in the background in Shaun Harvey’s office.

The scenes which would have been filmed after Euro 2020, (played of course in the summer of 2021) showed what looked like a framed picture on a window sill behind Harvey.

Now whether he knew it was placed there or not, it’s not yet known whether the Englishman, a former chief executive of the English Football League and CEO at Leeds United and Bradford City, was amused, bemused or a mixture of both about what was contained within the frame.

It was a series of letters that spelled out: ‘It’s not coming home’ with a heart placed next to the words.

If it was slipped there by the production crew as a prank then we can only applaud their ingenuity.

A love bit of banter from a Welsh football club to the national team across the border.

However, it’s also got us thinking – if this was actually deliberate, just how many more of these little televisual gifts are hidden away in the episodes.

Our advice? Keep ’em peeled!

