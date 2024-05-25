Peter Handscomb century helps Leicestershire make 280 for five against Glamorgan

Peter Handscomb’s second century of the season helped Leicestershire reach 280 for five in reply to Glamorgan’s 387 on day two of their Vitality County Championship match at the Uptonsteel County Ground.

The Australian Test batter finished unbeaten on 102 after sharing a fourth-wicket stand of 141 with captain Lewis Hill, who made 92, although Glamorgan remain in a strong position in the match with a lead of 107 and the chance to bowl with a new ball only five overs old when they resume on day three.

Earlier, Leicestershire seamer Scott Currie had recorded the first five-wicket haul of his first-class career, finishing with five for 64.

Impressive form

Handscomb, who signed a two-year contract last year after a successful first season with Leicestershire, has started the season in impressive form, with 547 runs already to his name after scoring 51 or higher in six of his eight innings so far in the first half of the Division Two programme.

He reached Saturday’s hundred from 160 balls with his 12th four, driven down the ground off James Harris.

Currie needed just one delivery at the start of the second morning to claim the fifth wicket he had hoped might come his way after Glamorgan resumed on 352 for eight.

Straying down the leg side, it was hardly the best ball Currie bowled in his 26 overs but it brushed Sam Northeast’s glove on the way through to keeper Ben Cox and umpire Neil Bainton raised the finger. Four for 109 for Hampshire against Surrey in April 2021 was the 23-year-old’s previous best.

