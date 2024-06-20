Petition calling for a rebrand of the WRU crest passes 10,000 signatures

A petition calling for a rebrand of the Welsh Rugby Union logo has passed 10,000 signatures.

Trystan Gruffydd, who launched the petition, claims the three white feathers aren’t “embraced by everyone in Wales and supporters of Welsh rugby.”

Instead, Mr Gruffydd, along with many others, believe that the WRU emblem should be the Red Dragon or even the Welsh Leek.

The petition was launched following a BBC Wales investigation revealed accusations of bullying, sexism, and sexual misconduct towards women in the WRU, with then chief executive Steve Phillips resigning less than a week after the programme aired.

Mr Gruffydd’s petition reads: ‘Following the shocking allegations of sexism, misogyny, racism, homophobia and other inappropriate language used by some staff at the Welsh Rugby Union, the organisation’s reputation is now in tatters. The urgent priority of the WRU should obviously be to make the organisation a safe place to work and free from sexism, racism and homophobia.

‘Achieving this, the WRU should be rebranded with a more politically neutral emblem that properly represents everyone in Wales, such as the Welsh dragon (or other Welsh symbol such as a leek).

‘The feathers have absolutely no connection with the last princes of Wales, Llywelyn and Owain Glyndwr. The feathers were first used by Englishman “Edward the Black Prince” and other English (then British) heir apparents with no genuine connection to Wales whatsoever. It is not an emblem that is embraced by everyone in Wales and supporters of Welsh rugby… this is as good a time as any for the WRU to reset and rebrand.’

Identity

One of those in favour of the change was Lee Waunfawr from Newport. He explained why he signed the petition and why others should do so too.

“I’ve been a fan of rugby since I was just a teen, and I’ve always felt very strongly about my Welsh identity – the current symbol is outdated and very monarchist, which I think is a dead idea, especially to Wales

“Everyone recognises the WRU, we need something with a strong Welsh identity, like the Dragon or the leek. Rugby is engrained in the Welsh psyche, but the emblem isn’t truly Welsh. Now is the pivotal point to strengthen Welsh identity, and it’s important we show how wonderful Wales is.”

The WRU has had the same logo since it was formed in 1881.

Back in October 2021 Yes Cymru revealed three new alternative designs for the Welsh Rugby Union crest – that ditched the Prince of Wales three feathers.

The independence group issued the designs, which they believed were more ‘Welsh’ as opposed to a symbol of the British monarchy.

Welsh Independence group YesCymru has created three new alternative crests for the Welsh Rugby Union that ditches the Prince Of Wales feathers for something more “Welsh” as opposed to a symbol of the British Monarchy – what do you think? pic.twitter.com/eWjgglK1vf — Rucked Magazine (@rucked_mag) October 29, 2021

You can view and sign the petition HERE

