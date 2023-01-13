Petition to rename Prince of Wales Bridge the Gareth Bale Bridge rejected

A petition calling for the Prince of Wales Bridge to be renamed the Gareth Bale Bridge has been rejected by Westminster and the UK Government.

Andrew Challis applied to create a petition to rename the bridge following Gareth Bale’s announcement that he was retiring from playing football.

Mr Challis wanted to change the name of the bridge to ‘Gareth Bale Bridge’ or ‘Y Bont Bale’.

The petition was rejected by the House of Commons Petitions Committee, which is held jointly by the UK Government and Westminster.

The committee said: “We do not accept petitions regarding honors or appointments. This includes requests to name public infrastructure in honor of individuals.”

The Welsh Parliament had also previously rejected the petition because they do not own the bridge.

Mr Challis said he had now written to Alun Cairns, who was Welsh Secretary when the bridge was renamed the Prince of Wales Bridge.

He has also written to the Welsh Secretary David TC Davies, Mark Drakeford, Adam Price and Andrew RT Davies.

Dream

Gareth Bale announced his retirement from football on January 9.

Bale, Wales’ most-capped men’s player with 111 appearances, confirmed the decision on social media.

The former Southampton, Tottenham and Real Madrid forward made his final competitive appearance during Wales’ World Cup group stage fixture with England on November 29.

Bale, 33, wrote on his social media accounts: “After careful and thoughtful consideration, I announce my immediate retirement from club and international football.

“I feel incredibly fortunate to have realised my dream of playing the sport I love.

“It has truly given me some of the best moments of my life. The highest of highs over 17 seasons, that will be impossible to replicate, no matter what the next chapter has in store for me.”

