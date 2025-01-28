Phil Parkinson accuses Wrexham of lacking desire in home defeat by Stevenage

Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson believes his side did not “show enough desire” in their 3-2 home loss to Stevenage.

The hosts were undefeated in 22 home games before Stevenage, with their last loss coming against Tranmere in March. However, the visitors brushed them aside with a sublime first-half display.

The visitors broke the deadlock through Dan Kemp’s rebounded shot in the 13th minute, and moments later, the visitors doubled their advantage through Jamie Reid’s shot from distance.

Paul Mullin headed in at the back post early into the second half. Stevenage got a third with under 20 remaining when Jake Young converted from close range, but the hosts pulled a consultation goal back through Max Cleworth near the end.

“Those two goals in the first half were just too easy,” Parkinson said. “We have to get back to doing the very basics on the football pitch well.

“You still give yourself a platform by fighting and competing all over the pitch, by blocking shots, and we were way off it out there tonight.

“If you look at the third goal, we have lost challenges, and we have not shown enough desire in the final moment to block the shot.

“We will use the defeat as motivation. I will look closely at myself and take full responsibility for that.

“I pride myself and my coaching staff on preparing teams to play well, and the majority of the time, we have done that and competed and been strong.

“Tonight we were too loose out of possession and obviously weren’t good enough in possession first half.

“When you are not playing well as a team, you have to stand strong as a team and win headers and there wasn’t enough fight barring two or three players out there tonight.”

Stevenage boss Alex Revell said: “It was a fantastic performance, to come here and beat this team and do the double over them, a team which is in the top bracket.

“Every game, confidence and belief grows. I thought first half, in my opinion, was the best I have seen a Stevenage team play in a very long time.

“To a man, everyone worked incredibly hard tonight for the win, and I can’t single out anyone really because of the whole team’s performance.

“This is what happens when you believe in what you are doing and believe in the team; we just have to keep working now.

“We saw some of the fruits of our labour on Saturday at times and I thought first half today we really saw that.

“We should have been out of sight at half-time, but you know what’s coming with the players that they got; you know this Wrexham team is strong, so it’s a magnificent win.”

