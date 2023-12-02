Phil Parkinson eager to see Paul Mullin extend remarkable FA Cup run

Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson hopes striker Paul Mullin can continue his love affair with the FA Cup by firing them to the third round this weekend.

Mullin was top-scorer in the competition last season as he scored nine goals on the way to a fourth-round exit against Sheffield United.

He bagged in last month’s first-round win over Mansfield, the seventh consecutive tie in which he had scored, and is gunning for more goals as the League Two side host sixth-tier Yeovil on Sunday.

“It is some record and Paul got great accolades for that last year,” Parkinson told the Wrexham Leader.

“He was top-scorer in the FA Cup which is incredible.

“I said to the lads last year and prior to the Mansfield game, our club has got a great tradition in the FA Cup and we want to uphold that.

“Paul is building his reputation in the FA Cup and we are looking to add to both of those factors at the weekend.”

FA Cup exploits

Yeovil are famous for some FA Cup exploits of their own and boss Mark Cooper wants his side to embrace the club’s history.

“I grew up with all of those cup shocks and I think Wrexham themselves caused one in the early nineties when they beat champions Arsenal,” he told BBC Somerset.

“This club has been synonymous with FA Cup shocks, it’s about dreaming, we have to make sure we dream and picture ourselves going through.”

