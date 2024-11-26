Phil Parkinson pleased with the way Wrexham adapted to eke out victory

Phil Parkinson reckons Wrexham were rewarded for going the extra yard to beat stubborn Lincoln 1-0 and maintain their promotion push.

Tendayi Darikwa’s 67th-minute own goal settled an evenly-fought contest and gave Parkinson’s side an eighth home league win in nine attempts.

“I felt a goal was coming,” insisted Wrexham boss Parkinson. “We were contemplating subs but then unlocked the door and had moments to put the game out of sight.

“If you keep putting the ball in right areas and have enough attacking threat you hope moments will come. It did, albeit an own goal.

“Every game is different and you have to adapt. I thought the lads bought into what was needed,” he added.

“When you win 1-0, so many qualities need to be on display.”

He added: “We had wins like this in the National League where we had to scrap and fight. There was good football on display too from both sides.

“However, we try to instil resilience which comes from the very top – the owners – and that was on display here.

“We said to the lads at half-time this game will be about the team who would go the extra yard to make a tackle, to make a block or score a goal.

“I could see the lads had an understanding that it was going to be a tough second period and we had to be the team which drove the extra bit – like George Dobson’s run for the goal.”

Dobson’s burst and pass to James McClean allowed the latter to shoot goalwards only for Darikwa to turn the ball beyond keeper George Wickens.

Lincoln have now lost back-to-back games against the division’s top two sides.

But boss Michael Skubala reckoned the visitors at least deserved to share the spoils.

“We are frustrated massively because we thought we did enough to get something out of the game,” said Skubala.

“We had some big chances, even at the end, and we need to score them.

“The tactical plan worked really well and we managed the game really well.

“We did everything apart from score that goal again. We’ve got to start winning games and picking up points.

“We had a lot of chances, some bigger than others. But we have to take the chances.

“Sometimes we want to be too clean or too clinical. We need to get the shot away earlier rather than try to score the perfect goal.”

