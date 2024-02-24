Phil Parkinson: Wrexham lacked ‘killer instinct’ in the box

Phil Parkinson claimed Wrexham lacked “killer instinct” after failing to capitalise in front of goal and dropping into fourth.

He said: “We did a lot of very good things but lacked that clinical edge in their box.

“We’ve got to rediscover that killer instinct. There were a couple of breakaways in the first half and other moments, but it’s the ruthless edge and the clinical nature of our game that was missing.

“You won’t get to dominate a game for 90 minutes. But when you have those periods, it’s important to get a goal and recently we haven’t done that as well as we previously have.

“We are passing when we should shoot and shooting when we should pass and I think we are maybe just a little bit desperate to find those key moments, but we will address that for our next game.

“Football is about taking those big moments, but we will stick together. Everyone must step up a little bit more.”

Stephen Clemence is confident Gillingham can remain in the play-off spots following their home win.

Tim Dieng’s second-half tap-in lifted the hosts into seventh as they concluded an unbeaten week with two clean sheets.

Clemence said: “We showed this week that we can go toe-to-toe with any team in the division and I believe this group can beat anyone.

“We won’t always get it right, but we’ve had tough games recently and if we perform the same way we did today consistently then we will do well.

“When I go to bed at night after we play I tend to sleep well because I know that the boys are going to turn up and have a go like they did today.

“Of course we can remain in the play-off spots, but we know there will be bumps in the road and there’s still lots of points to play for. We’re just going to focus on the next game.”

Clemence went on to praise goalkeeper Glenn Morris who stepped in for the injured Jake Turner and impressed with a handful of superb saves to keep the hosts in the lead.

“I’ve always known that I’m lucky to have a brilliant number two waiting in the wings,” he said.

“Turner has kept a lot of clean sheets this season but it’s nice to know I have an experienced keeper in Morris, and he nullified Wrexham’s threats brilliantly today.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

