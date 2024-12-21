Phil Parkinson: Wrexham should have been clear before late equaliser

Phil Parkinson was left to regret Wrexham’s finishing as his side dropped two points in the race for League One promotion after looking for much of the 1-1 draw against Bristol Rovers as the likeliest winners.

The high-flying Welsh side were four minutes of normal time away from making it back-to-back away wins in the league for the first time this season when Rovers’ Promise Omochere headed in Luke Thomas’ lifted cross to earn a point for the hosts.

Elliot Lee had given the visitors the lead but Wrexham spurned several chances to add to the scoreline in the first half, before Rovers then scored with their only shot on target in the match.

“We dominated really, we never felt under any pressure in difficult conditions,” said Parkinson afterwards.

“A moment has cost us but if we’re honest the game should have been done and dusted by then.

“We should have been two or three up and that late goal should have been a consolation. The way we played first half was really good, against the wind we passed it really well. We had a lot of opportunities but we didn’t hit the target enough if we’re honest.

“Second half we’ve had some really good passages of play. They are always going to step it up to a certain degree, but on the balance of the game it should have been all over before then.”

Interim Rovers manager David Horseman saw plenty to be pleased about for the home side.

Horseman tool charge after Matt Taylor was sacked this week.

“We needed something out of the game today,” he said. “At least a point, ideally three, and a performance to put some trust and faith back into the group.

“We need to create more chances, it’s clear to see, but we also need to show that fight and passion for the badge. In patches I thought we did both today.

“They’re obviously a very good team and have spent a fortune and spent it really well, so to come away with a point today is really good.”

Horseman also admitted that he had read the game wrong early on and that making two substitutions at the break helped to get his side back in the game.

“I said to Scotty [Sinclair] and Taylor Moore it was not them it was me [after Horseman replaced both at the break for Joel Senior and goalscorer Omochere].

“I thought the game first half might look a little bit different first half. I thought they would open up the sides of the pitch but maybe the wind didn’t help. I thought we could use Scotty’s pace to get down the side of [Eoghan] O’Connell but we never quite got there.”

