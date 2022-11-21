Plaid leader Adam Price slams FIFA decision to threaten World Cup players for One Love armbands

FIFA’s decision to threaten World Cup players for wearing an anti-discrimination ‘One Love’ armband is “hateful and demeaning,” Plaid Cymru’s leader has said.

Wales will not wear an anti-discrimination armband in their World Cup match against the USA on Monday after FIFA threatened them with sporting sanctions.

A joint statement from seven European nations who had signed up to the ‘One Love’ campaign – which included Wales and England – confirmed they had asked for the armbands to no longer be worn.

“FIFA has been very clear that it will impose sporting sanctions if our captains wear the armbands on the field of play,” the statement began.

Leader of Plaid Cymru Adam Price – who is openly gay – said: “This is a World Cup where everyone is supposed to be ‘welcome’ – unless, of course, you are LGBTQ+ or an ally.

“Fifa’s decision to punish players for simply wearing One Love band is hateful and demeaning. They must immediately reverse their hurtful decision.

“The Football Association of Wales have worked hard to make the game safe and inclusive.

“That message of love and inclusivity must be carried into the world without fear or hate.”

Mr Price, who has spoken many times on LGBTQ+ rights, added: “Fifa must defend the rights of LGBT+ people no matter where the game is held.

“Plaid Cymru stands in absolute solidarity with the global LGBT+ community against bigotry, intolerance and discrimination.”

‘Difficult decision’

Welsh Conservative Shadow Minister for Sport, Tom Giffard MS backed the Welsh FA’s ‘difficult decision’ to not instruct Gareth Bale to wear the armband, saying a booking would be unfair to the team and to him.

“The Welsh Football Association, among others, wrote to FIFA in September alerting them to the decision of players to wear the OneLove armband, to no response.

“The sudden change in decision here is clearly a sign of direct interference from FIFA as a result of reservations by the Qatari authorities.

“We back the Welsh FA’s decision to not instruct Gareth Bale to wear the armband, as subjecting him to a booking would be unfair to the team and to him.

“This difficult decision has in fact highlighted the issue, bringing it to the forefront of World Cup coverage, perhaps even more than simply wearing the armband could have.”

USA game

Wales is due to play its first game in the tournament against the USA at 7pm GMT today – after qualifying for the World Cup for the first time in 64 years.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

