Police announce increased presence for Wrexham’s crunch clash against Stockport

North Wales Police have announced that increased patrols will be in effect across Wrexham town centre before Sunday’s crunch National League clash with top of the table Stockport County.

The game, which kicks off at 12.30, is a sell out and is likely to decide the winner of the league title and automatic promotion back to the Football League.

The police are warning that Wrexham’s bars and pubs are likely to be exceptionally busy throughout the day on Sunday and police resourcing has been escalated to ensure public safety and prevent matchday disorder.

Supt Nick Evans said: “Supporter safety is always our primary concern, particularly when the stadium is at full capacity.

“Both sides have done exceptionally well this season and this game should provide a great spectacle.

“Attending matches at The Racecourse should be an enjoyable occasion for all and our officers are there to ensure that disorder of any kind is dealt with robustly.

“Where disorder does occur, we will work collaboratively with the club to identify suspects, pursuing criminal proceedings and Football Banning Orders for those involved.

“We hope that FBOs will continue to act as a strong deterrent in that respect.

“They are strongly prohibitive and ensure that those found guilty of football disorder are kept distanced from the game.”

To date, there have been 13 full court-issued Football Banning Orders this season for incidents at matches involving Wrexham AFC.

This is in addition as to 29 bans issued by the club, with others to follow pending ongoing investigations.

Proud

Wrexham AFC CEO Fleur Robinson added: “Our supporters have played a huge part in our successes on the pitch this season, and we call on everyone at the Racecourse Ground to be loud, proud and support us in the best way again.

“Our zero-tolerance stance towards unacceptable behaviour by anybody attending matches at the Racecourse Ground or away from home has been made clear all season. We would once again like to thank North Wales Police for their proactive support an aligned position.

“There are now more than 40 banning orders in place, and we will continue to work with our safety team and the police to ensure the Racecourse Ground is a welcoming and inclusive environment for all.

“These big matches are the occasions we all relish as football supporters, and we do not need a small minority to ruin the day off the pitch, either inside or outside the ground – win, lose or draw.”

Wrexham are currently second in the table, three points behind Stockport, who also have a game in hand.

The last time the two sides met at the Racecourse Ground, Paul Mullin scored twice in injury time to secure the Dragons’s spot in the FA Trophy final on 22 May.

County are hoping to secure a return to the Football League after an absence of 11 years while Wrexham last played in the league in 2008.

