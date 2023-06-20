Poll result conclusively shows fans want Rob Page out

As the dust settled on another Wales defeat, the pressure on Welsh boss Rob Page has ramped up considerably.

It’s now just one win in his last 12 games in charge. After an embarrassing 4-2 loss to Armenia on Friday, Wales went down to Turkey 2-0 in Samsun last night, prompting fans to call for the manager’s head.

With #pageout trending on Twitter many have made it clear they have grown disillusioned with how poorly Page’s side has performed.

A Nation Cymru poll carried out in the last 24 hours posed the question ‘Is it time to replace Robert Page as Wales manager?

And Welsh fans have certainly made themselves heard. The results conclusively show that the Red Wall want Page out.

Almost 2000 votes were cast on social media, with 83% of votes cast wanting him to step down.

After last night’s game in Turkey, Page insisted Wales could still automatically qualify for Euro 2024 next summer, despite suffering a second successive group defeat in a qualifying group in which they now have a mountain to climb.

Having reached the halfway point of their eight-game campaign, Wales are five points behind leaders Turkey and two adrift of Armenia who have a game in hand.

Group favourites Croatia are level on points with Wales having played two fewer games.

Wales are almost certainly guaranteed a play-off spot through their Nations League ranking, but manager Page insists his side can secure one of the automatic two qualifying spots on offer in Group D.

“Absolutely (I believe that),” said Page.

“To do it, we need to get both sides of the game bang on and do it really well, if we are to be successful.

“It’s been a frustrating camp but there have been so many lessons to learn from it.

“We will address it.”

Whether he will be afforded the time is another matter altogether.

