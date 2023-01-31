Poll shows fans in favour of Paul Mullin being called up to Wales squad

After Wrexham were denied a famous FA Cup victory against Sheffield United, one of the major talking points centred around the Dragons’ prolific frontman Paul Mullin.

Bagging an impressive goal in the thrilling match against the Blades, Mullin now has 28 goals for the season.

Despite him currently playing in the National League, the calls for the 28-year-old goal ace to be called up to the Cymru international squad reached a crescendo on social media.

When back in November 2021, Mullin confirmed he was eligible to play for the country he currently plies his trade in thanks to his Welsh grandmother, there has been a growing belief that he can play at a much higher level.

Haha Nan was born in Wales already registered 🤣🤣 — Paul Mullin (@PMullin7) November 1, 2021

This was of course ably demonstrated by his impressive performances against Coventry City and Sheffield United – the two Championships sides Wrexham have so far faced in the FA Cup. And let’s not forget Mullin has also impressed at League One and League Two level, before his headline-hitting transfer to the Racecourse.

We decided to test opinion on the striker by publishing a poll in the aftermath of the pulsating FA Cup tie on Sunday.

The results are now in and they are pretty conclusive, with almost 70% of the 1,663 votes cast in favour of Mullin getting a call up to Robert Page’s squad.

⚽️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿

Should Paul Mullin be called up to the next Cymru squad. 👇 — Nation.Cymru (@NationCymru) January 29, 2023

If Paul Mullin was called up to play for Cymru, he wouldn’t be the first non-league player make his bow in the Welsh squad.

During Wrexham’s first season in the then Conference National League in 2008, defender Steve Evans became the first non-league player to represent Wales for 76 years as a second-half substitute in Wales’ 2–1 defeat away to Russia in 2010 FIFA World Cup qualification.

A decade earlier in 1997, Gary Lloyd became the only Welsh Premier League player to be called up to the senior Wales squad after the former Barry Town, Carmarthen Town and Llanelli defender was named by Bobby Gould to face Belgium, where he was an unused substitute.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

