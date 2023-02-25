Premier League giants set to face Wrexham on USA tour

Premier League giants Manchester United and Chelsea are reportedly being lined up to face Wrexham on their trip to the United States in the summer.

According to the Telegraph, United and Chelsea have been offered the chance to play the Welsh side during their pre-season tours of America.

The newspaper is reporting that there is a provisional agreement in place for these friendlies, although there is no official confirmation as of yet.

Wrexham’s game against Chelsea is likely to be held at the Kenan Memorial Stadium in Chapel Hill, North Carolina on July 19.

Phil Parkinson’s side would then take on Erik ten Hag’s United at the Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California a week later.

Since Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney bought the club, there has been huge interest in the National League club in America, fuelled by the Welcome to Wrexham TV series.

Replica shirts

Last month Ryan Reynolds told the BBC that 24,000 replica shirts have been sold since last summer, most of which were mailed to North America.

The FA Cup clash with Sheffield United at the Racecourse Ground on 29 January was also the number one trending topic in the United States on Twitter, even ranking above the NFL Championship games, the American football ties that would decide who would contest this year’s Super Bowl.

The following morning Wrexham was also in top spot across the UK.

The Fourth round replay against the Blades also attracted a massive TV audience as coverage was picked up in 75 countries around the world.

Wrexham are currently second in the National League – five points behind leaders Notts County with two games in hand – and face Dorking Wanderers at the Racecourse Ground this afternoon.

