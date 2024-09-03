Premier League hopeful Iwan Morgan ‘just a Cardiff boy, living the dream’

A new S4C documentary follows ambitious professional football player Iwan Morgan on his way to the top.

And one of those teammates is Romeo Beckham, and his father, David Beckham even makes an appearance as he watches Brentford B take on Bournemouth U21s at their famous Gtech Stadium with the other fans and family members.

After signing for Brentford, Iwan moved from his hometown of Cardiff to London – and that at a young age – away from his family and friends. With the other teammates in similar positions, it’s no wonder that they form a close bond.

Iwan Morgan: Un Gôl (One Goal) gives incredible access into Iwan’s life at Brentford – his digs, the training ground and where he studies and relaxes with his teammates. As well as his home life and upbringing. It’s a rare insight into the life of a footballer on his way to the top.

He also plays for Wales at youth level and is represented by leading football agency Stellar, who also represent Gareth Bale and Jack Grealish.

18-year-old Iwan has one goal – to play in the Premier League. He currently plays for Brentford B, after signing to the club from Swansea City in September 2023. He began his career in the academy ranks at Cardiff City.

Dreams

Brentford’s first and B teams are located close together at the training facility, as a way of inspiring the players on what they’re aiming for. Playing at the Gtech in the first team is Iwan’s dream. He said: “I want to be on this pitch, playing in front of the fans. Every chance I get to come down here to experience it, I want to.”

“I don’t have a Plan B – I’ve only got Plan A…Someone has to go to the Premier League – why not me?”

Players in the B team also get the opportunity to train with the first team.

Neil Macfarlane, Brentford B’s Head Coach says in the programme: “We push these players relentlessly every day in the training ground, to then go and play in really really significant matches for us, so when the moment comes, they’re able to go and perform for Thomas [Frank] and the first team.

“We’ve got no doubts that Iwan’s ready in terms of going up there in training and then it’s just about the small steps over the coming years to see where it takes him.”

And recently he played for the first team in the Pre-Season Friendly.

Iwan’s family have always given him their full support and kept his feet on the ground. His biggest supporter was his Grandfather – or Bampy – who sadly passed away a few weeks before he was offered his first official contract.

“I wish my Dad could’ve seen it,” said Iwan’s mum, “that’s quite upsetting sometimes, to think that he’s missed out – but I’m sure he’s there watching.”

Iwan carries a chain his Grandfather gave him, so that someone from home is always with him. He shared: “Every time I score, I point up for Bampy because he’s why I play football.”

Iwan Morgan: Un Gôl (One Goal) will be available on S4C Clic, BBC iPlayer and Hansh’s YouTube page from today (3 September) and will be seen on S4C at 9.00pm the same day.