President of the Football Association of Wales resigns

The President of the Football Association of Wales, Stephen Williams, has resigned.

The governing body of Welsh football has not revealed the reason why he has left.

The Football Association of Wales said last month that Mr Williams, 60, had been suspended while an investigation was carried out.

On Thursday the association said: “After further discussions, Mr Stephen Williams has decided to resign from all of his roles within the Welsh Football Association.

“The Welsh Football Association recognises the hard work and support given by Mr Stephen Williams as a football supporter and President to Welsh football and its development, within Wales and on the international stage over the 37 last years.”

Mr Williams was elected president of the football association in 2021.

As part of his duties as president of the Football Association of Wales, Mr Williams was responsible for overseeing football at all levels in Wales, and was one of those who made the decision to sack Rob Page as manager of the men’s team.

Last year, the FAW announced that it had severed all ties with one of their former presidents, Phil Pritchard, following disciplinary action.

An investigation at the time had concluded that he had made ‘misogynistic’ comments that discriminated on the basis of gender at a dinner before a match while he was a member of the council.

