Pressure mounts on Hull boss after Swansea defeat

Shota Arveladze is feeling the pressure after Hull slipped to a fourth consecutive defeat with a 3-0 loss at Swansea.

Second-half goals from Ryan Manning, Luke Cundle and Joel Piroe left the Tigers languishing just above the Championship relegation zone.

Arveladze took over as Hull head coach shortly after Turkish owner Acun Ilicali bought the club in January.

Ilicali was seen leaving his seat before the end of the game and Arveladze understands the situation.

“I haven’t spoken to the owner. The boys are very, very down. We are on a bad run and we aren’t in form. We need a good day to come back,” said Arveladze.

“I feel under pressure. I will talk to myself about the situation, but on this form it is no surprise at all.

“It is about what we can change. Whatever course is taken it is going to be what is best for the club that matters.”

Poor defending

Hull have now conceded 21 goals in 10 league games this season, with some poor defending in Wales.

“It was a difficult game. We expected the game to go that way because Swansea keep the ball so well. We tried to block the lines, but they beat us well and created a lot of chances,” said Arveladze.

“They are a good side and a better side than us on the day, although we had some good moments in the game.

“It is not about one misconnection between a central defender and goalkeeper. They scored two more goals and created other chances.”

Relieved

Swansea boss Russell Martin was relieved to have returned to winning ways after seeing his side lose 1-0 to a late goal against Championship leaders Sheffield United in midweek.

“The players were outstanding with their attitude and desire to run for each other. We should have scored more goals and that’s something we need to do,” said Martin.

“We need to capitalize when we are on top. We played with conviction and we’ve now taken seven points from the last four games.

“I was proud of the way the players dealt with the disappointment of the loss to Sheffield and they used that to give themselves energy.

“Now the challenge is to keep on building and this result means we can now enjoy the international break.”

