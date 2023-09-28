Priceless Cymru World Cup watch to be raffled by football club

A rare watch donated by Welsh jewellery brand Clogau, is up for grabs as Llandudno Football Club sells tickets to win the priceless watch in a bid to safeguard the club’s future.

This design has never before been sold to the public, and was commissioned by the Football Association of Wales as a parting gift for the men’s national team ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Each Member of the playing squad and management were gifted a watch, the players watches had their individual squad numbers engraved on the rear.

The watches have never been sold to the general public. The watch itself is marked as 72 of 100, and is a once-in-a-lifetime piece of Welsh football history that one lucky winner can get their hands on if they enter the club’s upcoming raffle.

Football fans can purchase a raffle ticket for just £10, by visiting the Llandudno Football Club’s website. Each ticket purchased will increase your chances of taking this rare watch home with you, whilst helping save a vital part of Llandudno’s community.

The order number for each ticket you purchase will act as your raffle number, and you can tune in live as the club’s team hosts the draw live on their social media channels this December.

Hayley Jenkins, Commercial Director, at Llandudno Football Club said: “The past year has seen our club continuously fighting for survival, but thanks to this kind donation by Clogau we can continue to take positive steps forward.

“We are confident that donations raised from this raffle along with the unbelievable fundraising efforts from all our fans will help us secure our club’s future for 2024”.

On the donation and raffle, Ben Roberts, Managing Director of Clogau said: “Football is a huge part of our Welsh identity, and we were so proud of our national team and how they played at last year’s World Cup, which is why we were so sad to see a vital part of the local Welsh community like Llandudno Football Club struggling to stay operational.

“We’re excited to see this limited edition watch raffled off, and hope it helps raise money to help train the next generation of Welsh football stars.”

