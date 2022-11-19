Priestley Farquharson scores first goals of career as Newport defeat Gillingham

Priestley Farquharson was Newport’s unlikely match-winner after scoring both goals in County’s 2-0 victory over fellow strugglers Gillingham at Rodney Parade.

The 25-year-old centre-back had never previously netted in his professional career but he headed home from Aaron Lewis’ corner to break the deadlock two minutes before half-time.

And he was credited with the second 11 minutes after the restart when he appeared to get the final touch to a trademark long throw from his centre-back partner Mickey Demetriou and diverted it past the helpless John Turner in the Gillingham goal.

The Gills hit the woodwork twice in the first half when Shaun Williams headed onto the foot of the post before playing the rebound across goal where the ball was slammed onto the bar by Max Ehmer.

And Lewis Walker and Stuart O’Keefe went close late on for the visitors but there was no way back for Neil Harris’ men, who slipped into the bottom two after this defeat.

In contrasts, Newport are looking up the table as they moved six points clear of the relegation zone.

