Prince of Wales ‘too busy’ to go to Qatar – avoiding awkward Wales v England face-off
The new Prince of Wales is too busy to go to Qatar to support either Wales or England at the World Cup, it has been confirmed.
Despite being the Prince of Wales and president of the English FA his household said that his diary was too full to attend.
However, they said that his office may look at making arrangements if England manager Gareth Southgate’s team reach the final.
His presence could have drawn criticism over Qatar’s human rights record and criminalisation of LGBTQ+ relationships. His absence will also avoid raising the awkward issue of whether he is there to support Wales or England, who are playing each other on 29 November in Group B.
A Kensington Palace spokesman said the prince had no plans to attend the World Cup, which begins on November 20, adding “we hadn’t planned to go due to the busy winter schedule”.
He and the Princess of Wales do have a number of engagements throughout the World Cup, including a flight to Boston, USA to hand out the Earthshot Prize on December 2.
He supported the England women’s team during their victorious run in the Euro 2022 tournament and presented the players with their winning medals after they beat Germany in the final at Wembley.
Boycott
Sports associations and politicians have been struggling as to how to take part in the Qatar World Cup while showing their displeasure at the nation’s human rights infringements.
Wales manager Rob Page confirmed yesterday that captain Gareth Bale will wear the ‘One Love’ armband at the World Cup in support of the LGBTQ+ community, regardless of whether the armband is sanctioned by FIFA.
The Welsh Liberal Democrats meanwhile have called on First Minster Mark Drakeford to cancel his plans to visit Qatar during this year’s World Cup alongside Economy Minister Vaughan Gething and Arts and Sports Minister Dawn Bowden.
In contrast, Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer has revealed that he will boycott the World Cup in Qatar next month, and says neither will any of his senior colleagues.
Veteran campaigner Peter Tatchell, who said he was arrested after staging the first LGBT protest in Qatar, interpreted William’s decision as a snub to World Cup hosts and urged celebrities and foreign governments to follow his leadership.
Tatchell added: “Everyone should stay away to signal their opposition to the despotic tyranny in Doha and to stand in solidarity with Qataris who are striving for democracy and human rights.
“The suggested excuse that Prince William’s decision is because of a diary clash is implausible, given that the dates of the World Cup have been well known for over a year.”
Too busy hiding in one of his taxpayer funded palaces.
Given Quatar’s appalling human rights’ record, I believe no representative from Great Britain should attend. Since when did sport or indeed any hobby come before a human being’s right to live unbound by medieval rules and punishments.
Not awkward. He cares nothing for us. We want nothing to do with him. In the same way that I, despite my title, don’t care about England or Moscow.
Let him support England. And let him stop wearing the English version of our name as a shiny badge. Everyone is happy. Move on to the next thing.
What should I solve next? This is EASY!
Sky News saying that he’ll go “if we do well”. Wonder who are the “we”? I think people know. He’s an Englishman, who supports England – naturally – and only gives muted applause to Wales when he is on ‘professional duties’. Good luck to Willie’s team but none of us should be under any illusion that his time is our team.
Why is nation.cymru again validating this bogus title for this man?
No-one complained or got on their high horse when the Cup was given to Russia, which had poisoned people, invaded Crimea and fomented trouble in eastern Ukraine. It’s also anti-gay. Lot of anti-Arab prejudice coming out here.
Prince William too busy lol. Yeah right. He’s certainly not washing his hair that’s for sure. The fact if the matter is. Being president of the English FA would be supporting England over the actual country he allegedly serves plain and simple
The president of the FA too busy to fulfil his duties?! I’d be tamping were I a Saes!!!
“Too busy” planning holidays which they seem to be on full-time. Parasites.