Principality Stadium tops poll for the best stadium in Europe

The best stadiums in Europe according to the atmosphere they generate have been ranked in a poll – and the home of Welsh rugby came out on top.

The vote, was compiled by rugby website Ruck, and included stadiums from the Premiership, United Rugby Championship, Top 14, and international rugby.

The ranking was judged by considering the user ratings from websites like rugbygroundmap, Tripadvisor, and many more.

Coming out on top and beating off competition from the likes of the the Stade de France and Murrayfield, the Principality Stadium was adjudged to create the best atmosphere at a rugby match.

According to Ruck: “The home fans’ singing is so morale-boosting, it’s said to count for a try.

“Ask any rugby fan where to go for the best atmosphere, and you’ll likely hear all about Cardiff and its Principality Stadium (formerly the Millennium Stadium).

“Boasting an impressive capacity of 74,500, it’s home to the Welsh Rugby Union and is the second-largest stadium in the world with a retractable roof.”

These were the rankings of the rest of the top 10

2. Stade Marcel Michelin – (Clermont)

3. Stade de France – (France)

4. Thomond Park – (Munster)

5. Kingsholm – (Gloucester)

6. Stade Felix Mayol – (Toulon)

7. Murrayfield Stadium – (Scotland)

8. The Rec – (Bath)

9. Welford Road – (Leicester Tigers)

10. Twickenham Stadium – (England)

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

