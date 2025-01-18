Promotion chasing Port Vale edge out Newport in thriller

Port Vale moved back into the automatic promotion places in League Two after twice coming from behind to beat Newport 3-2.

Home debutant Jaheim Headley scored the winner in the 77th minute after Newport had seen goals from Bobby Kamwa and Cameron Evans cancelled out by Ben Garrity and Jayden Stockley, respectively.

The win sees Darren Moore’s team rise to third spot in the table, having now made it back-to-back victories following an eight-match winless run.

The visitors took the lead in the 12th minute, moments after Kieron Evans had hit the post with a long-range effort which bounced back off Valiants stopper Ben Amos and out of play.

The resulting corner eventually fell to Kamwa, who nodded the ball home for his fifth goal of the season.

The hosts responded well to going behind and found themselves level just before the half-hour mark courtesy of captain Garrity’s header from January signing Headley’s corner.

But Newport swiftly restored their advantage, with Evans heading in from Oliver Greaves’ free-kick.

The home side equalised for a second time thanks to substitute Stockley’s close-range finish from Nathan Smith’s nod down.

The decisive goal came 15 minutes later as Headley cut inside from the right and fired a low strike into the back of the net before Newport’s Kyle Jameson was sent off late on for a second yellow card.

