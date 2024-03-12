Promotion-chasing Wrexham held to goalless draw by Harrogate

Promotion-chasing Wrexham were held to a goalless draw by determined and resolute Harrogate at the Racecourse Ground.

The Dragons were unable to break down the Sulphurites, one of League Two’s best away sides this season, but the point still saw Wrexham rise to second while Harrogate remain in 14th.

Derrick Abu nodded wide inside five minutes for the Yorkshire side, while Will Boyle’s effort went just over as the hosts responded.

Elliot Lee cut inside to curl straight at James Belshaw after 25 minutes, while the Harrogate keeper later stopped Jacob Mendy’s run into the box in an overall flat first half.

Paul Mullin blasted off-target immediately after the restart as the hosts pressed for the opener, and Ollie Palmer fired inches wide before the hour mark.

Mullin headed across goal but no Dragons team-mate could apply the finishing touch, before Boyle’s header drew Belshaw into action before 70 minutes.

Wrexham substitute Luke Young forced Belshaw to tip over before full-time as Mullin fired over with the game’s last kick.

