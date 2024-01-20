Racing 92 beat Cardiff to reach Champions Cup knockout phase

Racing 92 qualified for the Investec Champions Cup knockout phase after a 48-26 victory over Cardiff in Paris.

Stuart Lancaster’s team leap-frogged Ulster into fourth spot, clinching the final round of 16 place from Pool Two.

The result also ended Ulster’s Champions Cup hopes for this season, with them dropping into the European Challenge Cup as a fifth-placed finisher.

South Africa’s double World Cup-winning captain Siya Kolisi and former England wing Christian Wade were among Racing’s try-scorers as they posted seven touchdowns.

Eliminated Cardiff ended their European campaign by collecting a losing bonus-point courtesy of Wales scrum-half Tomos Williams’ try double, plus touchdowns from prop Rhys Carre and fly-half Tinus de Beer.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

