Rain puts paid to day one of Glamorgan’s clash with Leicestershire

Intermittent rain made it a frustrating opening day for Glamorgan and Leicestershire as not a single ball was bowled in the County Championship contest between the Division Two sides.

Gloomy conditions lurked over Cardiff throughout the day to ensure Sophia Gardens was the only venue across the competition not to witness any action.

Indeed, as the sun briefly pierced through the grey skies above the Welsh capital, players took an early lunch in the hope of getting underway in the afternoon.

Further rain triggered yet another delay and, even after conditions improved, with Leicestershire putting the hosts in to bat having won the toss, play was delayed due to bad light before later being abandoned due to another downpour.

It means Glamorgan will have to wait before seeing captain David Lloyd – who last week confirmed he will leave the Welsh outfit at the end of the 2023 season to join Derbyshire – and Australian fast bowler Michael Neser make their respective returns to action.

The same applies to England all-rounder Rehan Ahmed, who is back with Leicestershire following a stint with the Ashes squad.

The Foxes currently occupy second spot in Division Two and sit 11 points ahead of Glamorgan, who are fifth.

Day two is scheduled to get underway at 11am on Tuesday, although further rain is forecast throughout the morning in Cardiff.

