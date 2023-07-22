Support our Nation today - please donate here
Sport

Rain washes out day three of Glamorgan’s game at Gloucestershire

22 Jul 2023 1 minute read
Glamorgan CC

No play was possible on the third day of the County Championship match between Gloucestershire and Glamorgan at Cheltenham.

The weather forecast for the College Ground proved all too accurate as heavy rain rendered conditions unplayable.

Umpires Neil Pratt and Chris Watts delayed the call-off until a 1.40pm pitch inspection, but by then the outfield was saturated.

Gloucestershire were due to resume their first innings on 134 for one in reply to Glamorgan’s 450 for six declared.

The forecast is better for the final day tomorrow, but barring a contrived finish a draw looks inevitable.

