Rain washes out play on day two between Glamorgan and Durham

No play was possible on day two of the LV= Insurance County Championship match between Glamorgan and Durham in Cardiff.

Rain arrived moments before the start of the action and persisted throughout the afternoon. There was the occasional dry spell but never for long enough for the covers to be removed with the umpires calling time on the day at 3.40pm .

Durham were set to resume on 382 for six having been put into bat on the first day of this match and fifties from Michael Jones, Scott Borthwick, Ollie Robinson and Brydon Carse putting them in a strong position.

Durham had batted with real intent in the evening session on day one and would have been hopeful of claiming full batting points today. With this now being a three-day match there will be added impetus to get runs quickly if they hope to set up a win.

