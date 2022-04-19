Ramsey likely to miss the rest of the season with new injury setback

Aaron Ramsey could be a doubt for Wales’ World Cup playoff final clash against Scotland or Ukraine in June due to the injury he suffered playing for Rangers in Sunday’s Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden Park.

Ramsey went off with a hamstring problem just before half-time in the match against Celtic and reports from Italy suggest the midfielder is set to be ruled out for the remainder of the season.

The former Arsenal ace has played only ten times since joining Rangers on loan from Juventus in January after being plagued by injury problems in Italy.

The 31-year-old has made just 49 appearances for Juventus after signing a four-year contract in February 2019, believed to be worth £400,000 per week.

Ibrox

Ramsey has struggled to gain match fitness at Ibrox and, despite having started more regularly in recent weeks, pulled up with a hamstring injury in the 2-1 victory on Sunday afternoon.

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst admitted that it did not look good for Ramsey following the final whistle.

Ramsey started for Wales in their recent World Cup play-off semi-final victory against Austria but was rested for the friendly against the Czech Republic the following week.

Wales will take on the winners of the other playoff semi-final, between Scotland and Ukraine in Cardiff on 5 June after the original fixture was postponed following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

