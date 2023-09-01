Rangers winger Rabbi Matondo added to Wales squad
Rangers winger Rabbi Matondo has been added to the Wales squad for this month’s games against South Korea and Latvia.
Matondo, 22, won the last of his 11 caps in June 2022, but he was a surprise omission in the 25-man squad Wales boss Rob Page named on Wednesday given his early-season form at Ibrox.
Wales welcome South Korea to Cardiff for a September 7 friendly before heading to Latvia for a crucial 2024 Euro qualifier four days later.
Why? He doesn’t get any game time with Rangers as he isn’t good enough. Perfect example of him being included just because he is under contract at a semi big club. Whereas as better footballer at lower clubs are ignored.