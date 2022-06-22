Record-breaking stand earns Glamorgan crushing victory over Middlesex

Glamorgan wrapped up a crushing Vitality Blast win against Middlesex inside 15 overs as David Lloyd and Sam Northeast put on a record-breaking opening stand of 150 – the highest for any wicket for the county in T20 cricket.

Middlesex batted first and a stop-start innings started and finished strongly with a steady half-century from Max Holden and late order hitting from Martin Andersson helping them to a total of 171 for seven.

This looked to be a defendable total despite a small boundary on the pavilion side of the ground, but Lloyd and Northeast chased it down with ease.

Lloyd made 67 and Northeast 89 as Glamorgan won by eight wickets with 35 balls to spare.

Strong start

Having been put into bat, it was a strong start from Middlesex who got to 44 without loss at the end of the PowerPlay overs.

The one wicket to fall was that of Stephen Eskinazi who chipped a ball from Michael Hogan to Dan Douthwaite on the edge of the fielding circle.

A sprightly stand of 66 between Joe Cracknell and Holden set a solid foundation on which to build on. It was Cracknell’s wicket that ended the partnership when he was bowled by the left-arm darts of Prem Sisodiya.

A quickfire 15 from John Simpson took Middlesex past the 100 mark, but when both he and Jack Davies fell on the same score, some rebuilding was needed.

The wicket of Davies was particularly needless, having hit the ball straight to Colin Ingram at mid off he took off for a single that was not there to be run out for a three-ball duck.

Holden and Luke Hollman looked to power through to the death overs and both were looking well set before they fell from successive balls when the score was on 141 to leave Middlesex with two batters yet to face a ball.

Hollman was dismissed for 19 by a full toss from Hogan that looked to be very close to being over waist height for 19. Holden fell for 58 to the first ball of the next over, helping the ball into the hands of Sisodiya at fine leg off the bowling of Douthwaite.

Andersson helped Middlesex to a score that gave them some hope of victory, smashing 17 from just five balls to take his team to 171 for seven at the close of their innings.

The Glamorgan innings got off to a flying start as they took the Middlesex bowlers apart in the opening overs.

Glamorgan had reached 84 for none at the end of the first six overs as no Middlesex bowler could find a way to control the free-scoring efforts of Lloyd and Northeast.

Both batters passed the fifty mark from just 23 balls and by the time Lloyd was dismissed by Hollman, the required rate was under three an over.

Northeast could not quite see his side home, falling for the highest score he has made for Glamorgan in any format when he cut a ball to backward point off Jason Behrendorff.

Ingram and Kiran Carlson knocked off the few remaining runs needed to give Glamorgan their fourth win of this Blast campaign.

