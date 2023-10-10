Ref named for Wales’ World Cup quarter-final against Argentina
South African Jaco Peyper controls his 50th Test match when he takes charge of Wales against Argentina in Marseille on Saturday.
Wayne Barnes will referee Ireland’s Rugby World Cup quarter-final clash against New Zealand in Paris on Saturday.
It is a record fourth quarter-final appointment for the 44-year-old Englishman, taking him ahead of Nigel Owens, Jim Fleming and Derek Bevan.
And England’s last-eight appointment with Fiji on Sunday will be refereed by Frenchman Mathieu Raynal, with New Zealander Ben O’Keeffe in the middle for France versus South Africa.
“It was a very difficult selection as the performance level has been high,” World Rugby’s high performance 15s match officials manager Joel Jutge said.
“There is a strong culture within this group.”
