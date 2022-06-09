Support our Nation today - please donate here
Sport

Regan Grace left out of Wales Test squad to face France

09 Jun 2022 1 minute Read
St Helens’ start Regan Grace. Photo Will Matthews PA Images

Regan Grace has been left out of the Wales squad for the Test match against France on June 19 as speculation continues to swirl about his future.

The St Helens winger is being given more time to recover after making his return from a long injury lay-off in Saints’ win in Toulouse on Saturday.

Grace is currently locked in talks with his current contract set to expire at the end of the season, amid rumours of interest from rugby union clubs.

Wales coach John Kear has named 14 uncapped players in his initial 30-man squad, including Leigh Centurions duo Caleb Aekins and Luis Roberts, and Bailey Antrobus of the York City Knights.

