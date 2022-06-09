Regan Grace left out of Wales Test squad to face France

The St Helens winger is being given more time to recover after making his return from a long injury lay-off in Saints’ win in Toulouse on Saturday.

Grace is currently locked in talks with his current contract set to expire at the end of the season, amid rumours of interest from rugby union clubs.

Wales coach John Kear has named 14 uncapped players in his initial 30-man squad, including Leigh Centurions duo Caleb Aekins and Luis Roberts, and Bailey Antrobus of the York City Knights.