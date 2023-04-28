Rehan Ahmed and Peter Handscomb help Leicestershire put pressure on Glamorgan

England bowler Rehan Ahmed and Australian Ashes hopeful Peter Handscomb both missed out on centuries but their combined efforts helped Leicestershire turn up the pressure on Glamorgan on day two of their LV= Insurance County Championship match.

Ahmed (90) and Handscomb (95) shared a partnership of 177 for the sixth wicket as the hosts punished Glamorgan skipper David Lloyd’s decision to put them in by racking up 407 all out, despite Timm Van Der Gugten’s six for 88 at the Uptonsteel County Ground.

To rub salt in the wound, veteran Leicestershire seamer Chris Wright then dismissed Lloyd for a second-ball duck as Glamorgan replied and – despite Eddie Byrom and Marnus Labuschagne fighting back with a partnership of 124 for the second wicket – the visitors closed still 94 runs short of avoiding the follow-on at 164 for five.

Sam Northeast was still there on 16 after being dropped on nine and Glamorgan could do with something special from him on day three to stay in this game.

Ahmed had been straight into his stride as Leicestershire began the morning session on 241 for five after rain had washed out roughly a third of the opening day’s scheduled overs, demonstrating his youthful confidence by driving Van Der Gugten’s loosener through the covers for four.

He picked up four more somewhat edgily before whacking away a short ball from Michael Neser with a shot that resembled a double-handed cross-court forehand in tennis, the resulting boundary taking him to a 70-ball half-century.

Leicestershire’s intention was clearly to make the best of their opportunities as Glamorgan waited for the new ball to become available.

Conventional

Handscomb was somewhat more conventional in his approach but he and Ahmed proved an effective combination, adding 72 in the 13.2 overs left before the visitors could dispense with the old one.

Ahmed looked well set for a second first-class hundred until the new ball eventually worked in Glamorgan’s favour, Van Der Gugten getting one past his bat to hit his front pad squarely in front and claim five in an innings for the 11th time.

Lloyd struck in his third over as Tom Scriven edged behind just before lunch, picking up a second wicket soon after the interval as Wright was caught at deep mid-wicket, while Van Der Gugten made Ed Barnes his sixth victim via an edge to the wicketkeeper.

Handscomb was last out, throwing back his head in frustration as umpire Neil Bainton upheld his compatriot Neser’s call for another catch at the wicket but his supervision of the tail had enabled his team to double their batting bonus points from two to four after Ahmed’s dismissal.

Lloyd’s second-ball dismissal – caught at second slip – did not augur well for Glamorgan’s prospects, but Byrom (51) and world number one batter Labuschagne (64) batted patiently to add 124 for the second wicket.

But just as it appeared the two had built a platform for a substantial reply, both were out in quick succession.

Scriven bringing one back to trap the left-handed Byrom before Barnes, who had been pulled for six by Labuschagne a couple of overs earlier, surprised him with another shortish delivery that found the edge, Wiaan Mulder at second slip grabbing the catch at the second attempt.

Thereafter, fourth-wicket pair Sam Northeast and Kiran Carlson mounted a solid hour of defence before the contest sprang back into life in the final half-hour’s play.

Northeast was badly dropped at midwicket on nine off Ahmed but Scriven then struck with consecutive balls as Carlson – who faced 61 balls for his nine – feathered a catch behind and Billy Root lost his leg stump to a couple of fine, swinging deliveries, giving him three wickets in an innings for the first time in his fledgling career.

