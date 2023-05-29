Support our Nation today - please donate here
Sport

Remembering 2022: Watch: Michael Sheen delivers one of the greatest Welsh rallying calls ever

29 May 2023 2 minute read
Michael Sheen making his speech on A League Of Their Own (Credit: Sky)

As Nation.Cymru continues to celebrate its birthday, we have been looking back at some of the big hitters of each of the last six years – this, from 2022, needs no further introduction…

Most people freely acknowledge that when/if Wales gains independence that Michael Sheen will be immediately installed as leader.

Of course, we say that with tongue planted firmly in cheek, but then who would deny such a patriotic Welshman who has always flown the Welsh flag on a global stage.

If you were watching this week’s episode of Sky Sports’ sports comedy quiz A League Of Their Own you would certainly ascribe to the view that the actor, campaigner and all-round Welsh icon should most definitely be the man to front an indepenenedent Wales.

When asked to recite a stirring speech for Robert Page’s Wales ahead of their World Cup clash with England, Sheen produces what could only be described as one of the most rousing, stirring, spine-tingling rallying cries in the history of brilliant speeches.

When he finishes he receives a standing ovation from a wildly cheering audience, while host Romesh Ranganathan proclaims: “Wow. I have never felt more Welsh!”

If Robert Page doesn’t play this before Wales take the field against England in the World Cup, somebody needs to have a word.

Sound up. Headphones on. Enjoy!

WATCH: THE MANY TIMES MICHAEL SHEEN STOOD UP FOR WALES

