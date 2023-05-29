Remembering 2022: Watch: Michael Sheen delivers one of the greatest Welsh rallying calls ever

As Nation.Cymru continues to celebrate its birthday, we have been looking back at some of the big hitters of each of the last six years – this, from 2022, needs no further introduction…

Most people freely acknowledge that when/if Wales gains independence that Michael Sheen will be immediately installed as leader.

Of course, we say that with tongue planted firmly in cheek, but then who would deny such a patriotic Welshman who has always flown the Welsh flag on a global stage.

If you were watching this week’s episode of Sky Sports’ sports comedy quiz A League Of Their Own you would certainly ascribe to the view that the actor, campaigner and all-round Welsh icon should most definitely be the man to front an indepenenedent Wales.

When asked to recite a stirring speech for Robert Page’s Wales ahead of their World Cup clash with England, Sheen produces what could only be described as one of the most rousing, stirring, spine-tingling rallying cries in the history of brilliant speeches.

When he finishes he receives a standing ovation from a wildly cheering audience, while host Romesh Ranganathan proclaims: “Wow. I have never felt more Welsh!”

If Robert Page doesn’t play this before Wales take the field against England in the World Cup, somebody needs to have a word.

Sound up. Headphones on. Enjoy!

You’ll see me and @MicahRichards dance together, one of us does something acrobatic on a concrete floor and I have a few words for the Welsh World Cup team. #ALOTO https://t.co/yuxyy62hej — michael sheen 💙 (@michaelsheen) September 5, 2022

WATCH: THE MANY TIMES MICHAEL SHEEN STOOD UP FOR WALES

