‘Return and play on your own turf’ – journalist’s clueless attack on Wrexham
A journalist at the Nottingham Post newspaper has been roundly criticised by Wrexham fans after writing a column which questioned why the club was playing in an English league, and imploring the Dragons to go and ‘play on your own turf’.
Notts County fan Pam Pearce, who writes a regular column for the newspaper, was roundly criticised when the article appeared today.
Many Welsh fans pointed out her ignorance and lack of footballing history when she wrote: “Notts County is the oldest football club in the world and should be in the league.
“The past is another country, but so is the location of Wrexham. Why are they even interested in playing in an English league? Wrexham is in Wales.”
She then implored Wrexham to return to “play on your own turf”.
As many Wrexham fans pointed out all Pam needed to do was do little research, even consult Google, and she would understand why Wrexham play in the English League system, alongside, Cardiff, Swansea, Newport and Merthyr, because they always have.
Notts County FC are on a winning streak and, dare I say it, could go up into the English league. My Nottingham Post column on why this most definitely should happen. @Official_NCFC pic.twitter.com/PLyJZdv28T
— Pam Pearce (@spammie57) February 23, 2023
There were lots of comments on Twitter when the offending article was posted.
Fearless In Devotion, the Wrexham AFC pod & fanzine wrote: ‘You do realise the Welsh clubs were begged by the English league bosses at the time to join the league because of their much bigger crowds? That’s the reason. Bit of research would’ve shown you that.’
Wrexham fan Cerys Kes posted: ‘Pam, I can see the passion and support for your club which is fabulous. Just a shame your piece descends into unnecessary commentary on a rival clubs nationality. Verging on “go back home”. Shame on you.”
‘The Voice of Wrexham’ club commentator Mark Griffiths ‘I don’t like how Notts County were @d to this. A great club, packed with top people who treat you right, that clubs should try to emulate, whose current side is superb (sadly!) They don’t deserve to have their name unwittingly exploited to earn clicks for this embarrassing bigotry.”
Pam means ‘why’ in Welsh. All we can ask is why this was allowed to be published!
I wonder if this person realises that Notts County’s number 1 fan Vicky McClure is a shirt sponsor at Merthy football club along with her other half Jon Owen who’s also a director at Notts Forest.So Vicky sponsors a team “on our turf”.I wonder if she sponsors Notts County in any way?.
But she’s right. Clubs in Wales should be playing in the Cymro league. If the like of Swansea, Cardiff, Newport and Wrexham were, you could argue for an Automatic European spot. But as it is, The Cymro clubs like the smell of English money more than their own self respect.
I think your understanding of Cymraeg is sadly lacking. Plus your message is pathetic.
Blah blah! Who cares about understanding Cymraeg. People in Wales don’t even care about anything that belongs to them, not their language, History, Island, Rugby, nothing! We are a laughing stock and Welsh clubs in the English system is the one of many reasons as to why! Why should we get respect from anyone when we don’t even respect ourselves.
Btw, i don’t like speakin Welsh because it’s not foreign to this island. So until people stop referring to it as such, I’ll refuse to speak it.
I realise that you can’t speak Welsh. That l can understand, but the rest of your message is confusing.