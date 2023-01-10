Revealed: Gareth Bale retired because ‘his body is not what it was’

Gareth Bale’s agent has revealed exactly why the Cymru legend retired from all football.

When the news came through yesterday, the world of football paid tribute to the Welsh superstar. And it appears the decision was made purely on a physical basis – Bale realising he couldn’t compete at the highest level anymore.

Bale’s agent Jonathan Barnett appeared on talkSPORT to provide an insight into the reasons behind his client’s shock announcement, revealing the 33-year-old retired after being unable to produce the goods at the highest level.

As well as stating the former Southampton, Tottenham, Real Madrid and Los Angeles ace had nothing else to prove in the game, he said: “It’s completely Gareth’s decision, he thinks it’s the right time and I agree it is.

“It’s been on his mind. Obviously the World Cup was something that he wanted to do and he was working towards that and I think it’s great that he’s finally made a decision. He’s very happy and content now.

“I think he realised his body is not what it was and he didn’t want to put himself through it anymore.

“When you reach a level that he’s at I think it’s important that you bow out at the right time. He doesn’t need to do anything else, he’s proved everything, he’s got a list of achievements that are quite amazing.

“I think he’s the best player Britain has ever produced. Why carry on? He couldn’t play at the level he wanted to anymore.”

