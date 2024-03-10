Revealed: New Wales football shirt leaks online

Wales face a crunch Euro 2024 playoff semi-final against Finland in Cardiff on March 21, followed by what’s hoped will the playoff final against either Poland or Estonia a few days later.

Ahead of the game the Football Association of Wales and kit supplier will be launching the new Wales kit for the next two years.

And it appears the shirt has already leaked online if these images from the Footy Headlines website are to be believed.

The shirt is described by the site, which specialises in stories about new kit launches, as: “The Adidas Wales 2024 home shirt is mainly “Better Scarlet” combined with white and dark green details.

“The three stripes on the shoulders are dark green, while the Adidas logo is white. The cut-out on the side of the shirt is a unique highlight in the tricolor of the Wales crest – green, white, and red.

“The Adidas Wales 2024 home kit will launch on 14 March 2024.”

Views over the new shirt have so far been mixed, but our personal opinion is that it’s a beaut. We’re especially loving the cut-outs on the side of the shirt.

Cymru an byth!

Let us know what you think.

