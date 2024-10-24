Rhian Wilkinson says Wales must shed play-off ‘baggage’ to fulfil Euro dream

Boss Rhian Wilkinson says Wales must shed play-off “baggage” to fulfil their European Championship qualification dream.

Wales play the first leg of their Euro 2025 play-off semi-final in Slovakia on Friday before hosting the return leg in Cardiff four days later.

The winners will face Georgia or the Republic of Ireland for a place at next summer’s finals in Switzerland.

Wales have painful play-off memories as Switzerland ended their hopes of a first major tournament appearance at the 2023 World Cup by scoring a dramatic winner in the dying seconds of extra time.

Zurich

“This play-off series comes with a weight that we have to learn to carry,” said Wilkinson, who has succeeded Gemma Grainger since that 2-1 defeat in Zurich two years ago.

“As soon as you say ‘play-off’ a lot of the team bring plenty of baggage with them.

“We just have to look at it as the next game. That’s what I’m doing and what all my staff will do.

“We know that if we take care of what we can control then I’m pretty confident the results will follow.”

Wales start as semi-final favourites with their world ranking of 29 being 22 places higher than Slovakia.

Unbeaten

Wilkinson took charge in February and is unbeaten in her six games in charge after Wales topped their qualifying group following four wins and two draws.

“We are not looking past Slovakia,” said Wilkinson, the former Canada international and England assistant coach.

“I’ve seen all their games and they are a team that does what they do very well.

“If you don’t respect them and look past them for a second, they’ll hurt you.

“They’ve got some underrated talents and I don’t think their results reflect how well they can play at times.”

Chelsea midfielder and former captain Sophie Ingle is unavailable after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Wales’ record caps holder and goalscorer Jess Fishlock and Liverpool winger Ceri Holland have also sat out recent games for their clubs through injury.

Wilkinson said: “Jess will give and do anything for her country. My intention is not to play her for two 90 minutes.

“I’ve tried not to do that through the campaign but when I’ve had to I’ve left her on the field and I’ll do the same (this month). It’s about results at this point.”

