Ricardo Vasconcelos hits unbeaten 166 as Northamptonshire take control against Glamorgan

Ricardo Vasconcelos hit an unbeaten 166 as he indulged his liking for Glamorgan’s bowlers on day two of Northamptonshire’s Vitality County Championship match at Wantage Road.

He shared a partnership of 191 with captain Luke Procter (65) and a stand of 103 with Karun Nair (55) as the hosts closed on 314 for two in reply to Glamorgan’s 271 – a lead of 43 runs.

On his return from injury, opener Vasconcelos scored his ninth first-class century as he took the attack to Glamorgan with some crisp hitting which brought him 23 fours off 246 deliveries.

Earlier Mason Crane hit his maiden first-class half-century (61) to frustrate Northamptonshire’s bowlers and earn his side a precious batting bonus point.

Crane carved out a spirited last-wicket partnership of 35 with Mir Hamza after a 19th career five-wicket haul from Ben Sanderson threatened to bring a swift conclusion to Glamorgan’s innings.

Stunning catch

The visitors had resumed their innings on 203 for seven. Colin Ingram moved onto 82 when he fell to a stunning one-handed diving catch by Karun Nair at first slip before Sanderson had Brad Wheal caught behind.

Strong on the pull, Crane struck one short ball from Chris Tremain for six before dispatching a Raphy Weatherall delivery over mid-on to reach 50 and take Glamorgan past 250. He finally departed after fending a short one from Procter to slip.

For Northamptonshire, Emilio Gay (15) looked fluent, taking two fours off James Harris’ first over before the Welshman trapped him lbw.

Hamza kept things tight, showing admirable control and conceded just 13 runs in his first nine overs either side of lunch, while he got the ball to swing in the evening session.

Vasconcelos edged him just short of first slip on 10 but he started to find his groove, slapping Harris away through point to bring up Northamptonshire’s 50, before taking boundaries off the bowler’s next over.

He brought up Northamptonshire’s 100 and his own half-century off 95 balls by driving Zain Ul Hassan down the ground and then played an elegant front foot punch off Hamza.

Vasconcelos continued the offensive after tea and brought up his century (153 balls) but his downfall came five balls later when he attempted to sweep Crane and picked out Billy Root at backward square, who took a juggling catch.

Nair played some graceful shots, driving and cutting sweetly and hitting five boundaries as Northamptonshire duly moved past 300 in the 81st over.

