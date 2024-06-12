Rising star from Swansea breaks into top 10 in World Junior ITF tennis rankings
Mimi Xu, the junior tennis sensation from Swansea, has soared into the top 10 of the International Tennis Federation (ITF) junior world rankings this month.
This significant milestone marks a pivotal moment in Xu’s burgeoning career, underscoring her status as one of the brightest young talents in the sport.
“Humbled”
At just 16 years old, Xu’s progress in the rankings follows a series of impressive performances at major junior tournaments around the world, most recently reaching the French Open girls doubles quarterfinals with British partner Hannah Klugman.
“I am incredibly proud and humbled to reach the top 10 in the ITF junior world rankings,” said Xu.
“This achievement reflects the hard work and dedication that my team and I have put into my development.
“I am excited for what the future holds and will continue to strive for excellence in my career.”
Triumph
Xu’s rise in the rankings is not only a personal triumph but also a significant moment for Welsh tennis.
As she continues to represent both Wales and Great Britain on the international stage, her success is inspiring a new generation of Welsh players.
Chris Lewis, Head of Performance for Tennis Wales, said: “Mimi’s achievement is a testament to her incredible talent and relentless hard work.
“She is an inspiration to aspiring tennis players across the country, and we look forward to supporting her as she competes this summer in the grass court season.”
Xu, the 18U Lexus British National Champion, will be competing in this year’s Ladies Qualifying event at the Championships, Wimbledon, as she continues to compete in both junior and women’s events.
For more information about Tennis in Wales visit Tennis Wales | Official Home Of Tennis In Wales | LTA
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.
With fellow Brit, not with “British partner”. The wording implies we in Wales aren’t British. When not only are we British. We are Thee British! As for the young lady in question, hope she does well.