Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds donate thousands in memory of young fan

The owners of Wrexham have once again proven how kind-hearted they are by donating to a Just Giving page set up in memory of a young FC Halifax Town fan.

Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds donated £5,000 to the fund set up by the parents of Noah Brown, who died from cancer in August 2022 aged just 19.

Wrexham will visit Halifax in a National League game on Good Friday.

Noah’s parents Julie and Steve, and his big sister Kizzy are now campaigning on behalf of Teenage Cancer Trust to raise awareness of their extraordinary work, not only in supporting youngsters and families with cancer, but also in educating young people in the symptoms and signs to look out for so that they can seek help and advice at the earliest opportunity.

Noah was cared for on a ward at a hospital in Leeds funded by Teenage Cancer Trust.

Writing on Noah’s Just Giving Page his mum Julie wrote: ‘When our son Noah was diagnosed with terminal bowel cancer he was just 17 and it was the height of the Covid-19 pandemic. Only one parent at a time had been allowed to stay in hospital with him at this point, but now St James’s Hospital in Leeds called in both of us – Steve and Julie – to sit with Noah while they gently told us he had no more than a couple of years of life left to live.

‘It was spring 2021 and for a year we had all struggled to negotiate the maze of online consulting systems, GPs, and then our local hospital to find out what was wrong with Noah. When his consultant discovered he had cancer that had spread to his liver it was too late to save him.

‘Our family – Steve, Julie, Noah and his older sister Kizzy – freefell into a dark pit of grief. Somewhere above us, though, a tiny light kept burning: Ward 94 at St James’s, the Teenage Cancer Trust Ward.

‘Wholly funded by the Teenage Cancer Trust charity, Ward 94 exists within the normal hospital at St James’s, but inside that ward everything is just a bit brighter than usual, and makes life for desperate families a bit easier to face.

‘Noah died in August 2022, just 16 months after his initial diagnosis. He faced death with enormous sweetness and bravery. Throughout his illness we had the incredible support of Ward 94 and the Teenage Cancer Trust, all of whose income comes via charitable donations. Most people have no idea that a ward within an ordinary NHS hospital can be funded by a charity. We had no idea ourselves before this happened. So we want to tell people about that, and we very much want Ward 94 to continue its wonderful work. That’s why we are raising money and awareness to help other teenagers and their families through the darkest time of their lives, so that the beacon that is Ward 94 keeps shining.’

You can donate to Noah’s fund HERE

