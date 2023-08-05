Rob McElhenney’s transfer joke as Hugh Jackman turns up at Wrexham

You never know who are you going to see at Wrexham nowadays. If it’s not Hollywood stars like Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd, it’s big name signings like Ben Foster and James McClean.

It was widely touted that Hugh Jackman would be turning up for the Dragons’ opening game at The Racecourse against MK Dons this afternoon – and the Wolverine star didn’t disappoint.

It was a good bet he was going to be in the house. He’s been filming with Wrexham co-chairman and his good mate Ryan Reynolds on the eagerly awaited third instalment of Deadpool in his guise of mutton chopped mutant Wolverine.

He’s also been pictured taking in a plethora of high profile sporting events in recent weeks, including the Wimbledon men’s Final and the Fifth Ashes Test between England and Australia at The Oval in London.

Now, he’s arrived for the biggest sporting event of them all, in Wrexham fans’ eyes anyway, the long yearned for return of the club to the EFL.

Co-chairman Rob McElhenney looked a little star struck and utterly delighted having his picture taken with the actor.

Posting a pic of the pair of them together on his Twitter account he joked: ‘Is the Co-Chairman transfer window still open?’ #TeamHugh

Oh hi Deadpool and Wolverine!! pic.twitter.com/eYjjVJNlvy — Daniel Andrews (P/C) (@danAndrews0) August 5, 2023

