Rob Page to leave his role as Wales manager

Wales head coach Rob Page has been sacked, the Football Association of Wales has announced.

Page spent four years in charge, having initially been given the role on an interim basis in November 2020.

He was then appointed permanently in September 2022 and oversaw the team at two major tournaments.

The 49-year-old took Wales to Euro 2020 and the World Cup in 2022, which was their first appearance at the tournament since 1958.

More recently, Page’s position came under review following disappointing friendly results against Gibraltar and Slovakia in June.

A statement on the Football Association of Wales website reads:

The Football Association of Wales has taken the decision to end Rob Page’s contract as Men’s National Team Head Coach.

Page was appointed as Cymru Manager on an interim basis in November 2020 and was given the role on a permanent basis in September 2022. During his time in charge, Page managed the team in the UEFA EURO 2020 finals and led Cymru to the 2022 FIFA World Cup finals, which was Cymru’s first appearance in a World Cup since 1958. During his time in charge, Cymru also secured promotion to League A in the UEFA Nations League.

Prior to taking on the role of Men’s National Team Manager, Page was the U21 Head Coach since 2017 and oversaw the development of several players into the senior team environment, including Dan James, Harry Wilson and Joe Rodon amongst many others.

Dave Adams, FAW Chief Football Officer, said: “I would like to thank Rob for his work with the Association over the last seven years, firstly as the U21s Head Coach and then onto the role of Cymru Head Coach.”

“Rob’s work has delivered success reaching the Round of 16 at EURO 2020 and qualification to the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and during his period we also integrated 18 pathway players into the senior squad. As we move forward this experience will support our objective to consistently qualify our Men’s National Team to major tournaments.”

Noel Mooney, FAW Chief Executive Officer, said: “On behalf of myself and the entire FAW, I extend our heartfelt gratitude to Rob for his commitment and dedication to his roles for the National Teams.”

“Under Rob Page’s leadership, our Cymru men’s team has achieved significant milestones and victories which have created many incredible memories for our nation, most notably our first World Cup in sixty-four years.”

“We remain focused on our FAW value of ‘Excellence’ and look forward to the opportunities for our national teams and Welsh Football.”

FAW President, Steve Williams commented: “I am incredibly grateful for all that Rob has done in his role as Cymru Men’s National Team Manager and I want to put on record my gratitude for taking Cymru to EURO 2020 and the FIFA World Cup.”

“Rob’s passion for the country shone through in his visits to schools, clubs and communities across the breadth of Wales. I know Rob was incredibly proud of taking the World Cup squad announcement to his hometown of Tylorstown.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

