Rob Page remains Wales boss despite Euro 2024 failure

Rob Page will remain as Wales manager despite the failure to qualify for Euro 2024.

Wales agonisingly missed out on a place in Germany this summer as Poland won a play-off final 5-4 on penalties at Cardiff City Stadium following a goalless 120 minutes.

The defeat left question marks over Page’s future, but those doubts have been quickly removed by Football Association of Wales president Steve Williams.

Williams told BBC Wales: “The FAW can confirm Rob Page is their manager for the forthcoming campaign in accordance with his contract.

“Rob is the manager. His contract runs to the end of the World Cup and that is how we continue to work.”

Ryan Giggs

Page took over from Ryan Giggs in November 2020, first on an interim basis and led Wales at the delayed European Championship the following summer.

He was appointed permanent manager after Wales’ World Cup play-off final victory over Ukraine in June 2022.

The 49-year-old subsequently signed a four-year deal the following September two months ahead of the World Cup.

But Page’s stock with fans fell following a poor tournament in Qatar when they scored only once and finished bottom of their group with one point.

Key players such as Gareth Bale, Wales’ talismanic captain and record caps holder and goalscorer, and Joe Allen retired after the World Cup.

Rebuild

Page had to rebuild the side during Euro 2024 qualifying, which saw Wales finish below Turkey and Croatia in their group and rely on the play-offs to make a third consecutive European Championship.

After Tuesday’s play-off final defeat, Page said: “I’ve got a great relationship with Dave Adams, the technical director.

“We’ve had our issues in the past, haven’t we? It’s been well documented. But everything’s fine. Everything’s great. I think they appreciate it.

“The board, the chief exec, the president, I think they see the journey we’re on and what we’re trying to do.

“In 12 months, from retirement of senior players to introducing younger players and being one kick away from qualification. I think they see the work we’re doing and the supporters do too.”

FAW chief executive Noel Mooney had put Page’s future in the spotlight in October by saying the manager’s position would be reviewed, having not qualified for Euro 2024 automatically.

Page and Mooney held clear-the-air talks after those comments – and the FAW will conduct a review into the Euro 2024 campaign over the coming weeks.

Wales return to friendly action this summer with a planned home game before heading to Slovakia on June 9.

The Nations League gets under way in September with Wales pitted against Iceland, Montenegro and Turkey, while qualification for the 2026 World Cup starts in 12 months’ time.

